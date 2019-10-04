5 Easy Ways To Plan A Vacation On A Budget

Taking a vacation doesn’t have to cost you a fortune, especially if you can be flexible about the location, timing and activities. Make sure to decide on your budget and define your priorities. Once you have established that, you can begin to plan your dream vacation.

Here are five tips on how to vacation on a budget.

Plan A National Park Vacation

The United States has some gorgeous parks that are right in your backyard. It's a great way for you to see an unforgettable landscape, see wildlife in its natural habitat and learn more about the culture of the local people.

Each year, the National Parks will offer five free days to all their parks.

You could also consider purchasing an inexpensive pass that allows you to visit more than 2,000 parks around the country.

Travel During The Offseason

Visiting locations is one of the best ways to save money. However, you do have to deal with the weather not being as ideal. The good news is that not only is it usually cheaper, but there are also fewer crowds as well. Rome is much more pleasant in the offseason then when you have to fight the crowds to see the Vatican.

Of course, peak season varies from place to place. Do research online to see more about what your dream location’s peak season is.

Jump On Deals

Many different airlines, like Southwest (NYSE: LUV), will offer fares for low prices. As long as you are willing to be flexible about your dates and travel location.

If you have your eyes on a cruise, make sure to book during the promotional periods. Many cruises will offer deals in the first few months of the new year. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE: NCLH) and many other cruise lines will slash their prices to encourage people to book cabins.

Use Credit Rewards Points

Another fantastic way to plan a vacation on a budget is to sign up for a rewards credit card like Discover It (NYSE: DSF) Miles. Many of the travel credit cards will give you huge bonus points if you spend a certain amount of opening the cards.

Most of the time, those points can be cashed in for a free flight, hotel stays, or give you cashback. All the money you spend on your vacation can be cashed in later for fun on later holidays.

Find A Vacation Close By

If you can’t afford an expensive plane ticket or an extended vacation, there are likely tons of options for vacations within a few hours of your house. Try to find an amusement park that you haven’t gone to before, or go to a small lake nearby for a peaceful day at the beach.

Your vacation doesn’t have to break the bank to be fun and memorable!