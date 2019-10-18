Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Russia Sells Alaska To The United States
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Russia Sells Alaska To The United States

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened

On Oct. 18, 1867, the U.S. bought Alaska for $7.2 million, expanding its territory by about 20%.

What Else Was Going On In The World

Karl Marx had recently published “Das Kapital,” and a month later, the original stock ticker was to be invented.

US Expands Substantially

After half a year of negotiations, Russia sold its remote and nearly uninhabited North American property to the U.S. It took another 92 years for Alaska to gain official statehood.

Many Americans, believing the land useless, initially called the acquisition “Andrew Johnson’s Polar Bear Garden” and other critical sobriquets. However, later gold discoveries inspired a change in sentiment.

Now, Alaska contributes 25% of U.S. oil and more than 50% of its seafood. In 2016, its seafood and natural resource industries drove a $4.4 billion export tally — the majority of which represented trade with China.

Still, Alaska ranks 40 among state exporters, and only four stocks represent the land’s economy.

Related Links:

States With The Most Employment Exposure To Exports, Foreign-Owned Companies

5 States, 5 Industries Most At Risk When The US Irks Trading Partners

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Politics Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

8 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2019