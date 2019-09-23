3 Necessary Apps You Need For Launching A Business In 2019

To start your own business, you don’t need $1 million and 10 employees working for you. You can do it all with your smartphone and apps that help you manage your business.

From payment plans, to project management, to organizing meeting spaces, there is an app for everything you might need. Here are a few tools that you need for starting a business in 2019.

Trello

Are you managing a team for the first time? It can be hectic with all the different projects you might have gong on, but Trello makes it easier. As a project management app, it can help you keep track of your teams workflow to ensure all the projects are moving along accordingly.

On the app, you can add members, attachments, checklists, due dates, and comments to help make the cards as descriptive as possible. Using Trello keeps you informed and will notify you when anyone updates the cards. That way, you're never left wondering the status of a project.

Breather

When launching a startup, you might be taking tons of meetings with potential clients, partners or investors. There are only so many times you can meet in coffee shops, and you might be looking for a place that is more professional to do business.

Breather helps you do so and acts like an Airbnb for office listings. You can rent spaces by the hour in New York, Montreal, San Francisco and Boston. Some of the meeting spots start at just $15 an hour, and you can filter the available spaces to find the right one for you and your needs.

Xero

Managing the books is often people’s least favorite part about owning a business. However, it's a necessary evil, and Xero makes it easy. It's similar to other competitors, like Quickbooks by Intuit (NYSE: INTU), but at a slightly more manageable monthly rate.

You can integrate with a variety of features, including payroll and invoicing. If you're trying to launch a global business, it gives you the option for multi-currency support. Overall Xero helps you manage your business, no matter where you are.

Bonus: Headspace

One of the biggest problems that people who are launching a business might have is disconnecting. However, getting time off and turning off the phone and email is extremely important. Starting a business is time-extensive, so it's important to be able to recover quickly when you aren’t working towards launching your business.

Headspace helps you do so, by teaching you techniques on how to properly meditate and helping you to reduce the stress levels in your hectic life.

Using this app might also help you sleep better, increase your focus and creativity, and might even help improve your relationships.