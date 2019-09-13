How To Make The Most Of Your Staycation

An astounding 74% of Americans go into debt for their vacations, according to a 2018 LearnVest survey. With Instagram envy, it can be easy to see someone else’s fantastic trip to exotic beaches or foreign lands and want to go on the same trip yourself, regardless of your financial situation.

Luckily, there is a way to travel without having to spend extra money in interest rates paying off your credit card fees for months. A good option for a memorable vacation that doesn’t break the bank is a staying in your hometown, and soaking up the local sites.

Here are some of our favorite ideas for an unforgettable staycation.

Be A Tourist In Your Own Town

When you're close by fun sights and activities, you might forget why they're so much fun. Take a day and visit the museums, amusement parks, zoos or go to a concert.

If you aren’t sure what your town has to offer, visit the city’s tourism website and see what options are available. Consider using Uber (NYSE: UBER) or Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) to drive you around to make you feel even more like a tourist in your own city.

Go On A Tasting Tour

Does your hometown have some amazing restaurants that you have meant to try but never had the time? Now is your chance! Research online or ask for recommendations for the absolute best places to eat and treat yourself.

Go To A Matinee Movie

Going to the movies is a great way to disconnect from the real world for a couple of hours. Go out for a romantic dinner afterward to cap off a perfect day.

Have A Picnic

Is there a park that you want to visit? Pack up a basket full of your favorite goodies and enjoy the beautiful outdoors!

Craft a charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses, jams, meats, and crackers, or you can pick up sandwiches or fried chicken. Soak up the sun and enjoy your day outside.

Hit The Spa

Going to the spa can help you feel like a whole new person. Pamper yourself to a day of self-care and indulgence. A spa day can help you decompress both physically and emotionally from the stresses of the real world.

Treat yourself by hitting up a steam room, sauna, and then get a deep tissue massage and facial to get your worries to melt away.

Take An Art Class

People often don’t take the time for creative outlets, so spend your staycation at an art class. If you have kids, you can make this kid-friendly at a ceramics class or a painting class.

Creating art either by yourself or with your family is a great way to relax and enjoy your staycation.