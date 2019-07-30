Between credit card bills, bank statements, annual fees, ATM fees, it's so easy today to miss a bill without even realizing it. Instead of being overwhelmed with late fees and penalties, there are online banks, like MoneyLion, with daily balance notifications, so you can know when your funds are low and when you need to cough up a bill! Never exceed your credit limit again and start growing your savings with these organized online banks.

Chime

Chime is a mobile banking application with no hidden bank fees, and it makes applying for a bank account or debit card completely free.

Through Chime, you receive daily bank account balance notifications, and an instant transaction alert anytime your debit card is charged. That way, you can keep track of your balance throughout your day. Transfer money from your savings and spending through the account in a few easy steps. You can also deposit your checks on the app, and use over 38,000 fee-free MoneyPass and Visa Plus Alliance ATMs nationwide.

MoneyLion

MoneyLion is another great online bank, which will send you daily guidance to improve your finances through step-by-step directions. It will also send mobile notifications that can help you avoid overdraft fees, your credit score and suspicious purchases. With MoneyLion, your money stowed in your checking is insured to stay your money, with zero ATM fees, overdraft fees, or monthly service fees. MoneyLion is available through 55,000 fee-free ATM’s across the globe, making them a reliable and efficient online banking service.

These ATMs can also be located through your mobile device, so you can stop wasting time figuring out which ATM’s will charge you a fee. Additionally, MoneyLion has a rewards system where any member can see Local Offers through the app, and get points for every dollar you spend. Just search by keyword the type of store or restaurant you’re looking for, and the app will tell users which restaurants give you points. These points can later be redeemed for gift cards, saving you money and making your habits just that much more economical.

Chase Mobile App

Chase (NYSE: JPM) has moved from being just a physical bank to now also being a mobile banking services. Through Chase Mobile App or Chase Online, you can select your alert settings from the notification menu to be updated daily on your account activity. This can be personalized by text or email for low balances, large transactions, regular account activity, payments on your card and more.

Wells Fargo Online

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is similarly a physical and online banking service, which now gives you the option to be alerted daily about your balance notification. This can be through text, push notification, or email and you can choose the alerts you want daily to avoid late fees and overdrafts. These alerts will warn you of upcoming payments due, recent deposits and low account balance and more, customizable how you prefer. Through the app you can also protect your account by setting up additional security alerts to send you messages of activity on your account.

MoneyLion has entered into a compensation arrangement with Benzinga under which MoneyLion pays a fee for marketing and advertising services. MoneyLion does not have editorial control over the content of this material. MoneyLion does not adopt, endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of content posted by Benzinga, and such content does not represent the views of MoneyLion.