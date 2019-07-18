4 Great Finance Apps for On-The-Go Professionals

With thousands of online financial services available, it's hard deciding which one is best for your online banking. If you’re an on-the-go-professional, the time is now to start budgeting your money online.

For the clueless and overwhelmed online banker, here is a simplified guide to four of our favorite finance apps.

MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a personal finance app that uses machine learning to recommend financial products to their users. Download this application for free to your mobile device to see commission-free ETFs. Users can create their own diversified portfolio across domestic and international stocks and bonds. Through MoneyLion, users with low credit-scores can access a low-interest 5.99% APR loan to keep their savings progress on track.

These loans are accessible at any time as a Plus member, without the need to reapply. Not only will this loan be deposited in seconds, but it has been proven by MoneyLion to raise members’ credit! With MoneyLion, your money stowed in your checking is insured to stay your money, with zero ATM fees, overdraft fees or monthly service fees.

MoneyLion is available through 55,000 fee-free ATM’s across the globe, making them a reliable and efficient online banking service. These ATMs can also be located through your mobile device, so you can stop wasting time figuring out which ATM’s will charge you a fee.

Mint

Mint is consistently rated as one of the best money management apps by sites like Investopedia and NerdWallet. It conveniently puts all your monthly bills, accounts and finances in one place, making tracking your money easier than ever.

This free app is from Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU), the company behind TurboTax. Mint will help remind you when bills are due, what you can afford to pay, and what you still owe at the end of the month. Not only is the app free, but it gives you free credit score as well, in real time! The only drawback is the app is currently only available in the U.S. and Canada.

Google Pay

The Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Pay app is a new smartphone payments platform we recommend for cost-splitting. This digital wallet allows users to send or receive money through the payment system. You can also store your credit card and debit card information into the application, allowing you to use your phone to pay for items in-store without ever swiping a credit card. This is done through an embedded near-fields communications chip (NFC) which is the same system used in credit cards.

You can use the Google Pay option at checkout to save time and avoid physically damaging or losing a credit card.

Acorns

Our last recommendation is Acorns, an app where every time you purchase something on your card, you invest. Acorns will round up the purchase to the next highest dollar and invest the difference in a portfolio of ETFs automatically, taking your spare change in making the most of it, in the simplest way possible.

