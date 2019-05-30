7 Easy Ways To Save Money This Summer

As vacations nears, summer comes with a set of financial drains, and it’s our responsibility to try to cut corners and save money this summer.

Here are some easy life-hacks to incorporate into your daily routine to save without realizing, and to stop punishing your credit card.

1. Unplug Your Appliances After Use

This may seem like a mundane task, but items plugged into your electrical outlets can drain electricity even when they’re not in use. This can unknowingly create a dent in your electric bill. The best way to simplify this issue is to use a power strip to unify your electrical outlets. You can then simply turn off the switch when you’re done with your electronics.

2. Use Air Conditioning Sparingly

If the temperature is mild, try to use your air conditioning infrequently. You can maximize your money saving by keeping the windows open if it will be a cool night. Or, close your curtains when you do have the air conditioning on so the outside humidity doesn’t counteract with the air conditioning.

3. Avoid Unnecessary Banking Fees

A great way to save money is to dodge pesky fees that could otherwise be avoided. Certain financial services, such as MoneyLion, will actually allow you to stow your money in a checking account without any ATM fees, overdraft fees, or monthly service fees.

4. Mother Nature Is Free

If you’re looking for a way to spend your free time, look outside! Don’t waste money looking for expensive private beaches or concerts, when the odds are recreation is just an easy drive from you. A picnic at the park, an outdoor soccer game with your friends, or a public beach are great and free ways to enjoy yourself this summer.

5. Bring Your Lunch To Work

If you’re continuing your work into the summer months, start bringing your lunch box and re-usable thermos into work. Not only will you be supporting sustainability for our planet, your wallet will thank you. On average, the cost of lunch at a restaurant is between $10 to $12. This can total to over $200 a month! Save that cash for something worthwhile, and start prepping your meals at home instead.

6. Don’t Miss Out On Local Deals

If you’re looking for an exciting way to spend your days off, try a service like Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) to find concerts and other venues. If you strike the right deal you can save over half off on certain attractions and make the most out of your local events.

7. Start A Home Vegetable Garden

Time to try out your green thumb. Starting your very own vegetable garden is a healthy and cost-effective hobby to start during your summer months. Even if you live in a city, you can grow plants in pots on your window sill!