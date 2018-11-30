Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Exxon-Mobil Merger Creates Largest Company In The World
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2018 9:26am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Exxon-Mobil Merger Creates Largest Company In The World
Related XOM
Exxon Mobil Is The Wrong Play For An Oil Rally, Raymond James Says In Downgrade
After A Drubbing, Energy Stocks Remain Inexpensive
Exxon Mobil Bets Big On Permian Bonanza (Seeking Alpha)

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On Nov. 30, 1999, a $73.7 billion merger between Exxon and Mobil Oil established the largest company in the world.

Where The Market Was

The S&P 500 plunged from $282.70 to $224.84, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from $10,945.49 to $10,877.81.

What Else Was Going On In The World

Anti-globalization protesters pressured the World Trade Organization to cancel the opening ceremonies of its Seattle meeting, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin was preparing his year-end resignation resulting in Vladimir Putin’s rise.

Exxon Mobil Gets Its Start

With a 4-0 vote of approval from the Federal Trade Commission, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) officially formed to protect the entities from crude oil price pressure and the rise of overseas rivals.

The world’s No. 1 and No. 2 oil companies drew antitrust concerns given their direct competition in more than 40 U.S. metropolitan areas. As such, the FTC conditioned its support on the sale of 2,431 gas stations — which then amounted to the largest divestiture ever required.

"This settlement should preserve competition and protect consumers from inappropriate and anticompetitive price increases," FTC Chairman Robert Pitofsky said at the time.

Upon deal completion, Exxon Mobil surpassed Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) and BP plc (NYSE: BP) Amoco in size.

Eventually, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) overtook the firm in market cap to claim the title of world’s largest company.

Related Links:

From WW To Dunkin': A Look At Some Of The Biggest Corporate Name Changes

How The Biggest U.S. Companies Have Changed Over A Decade

Photo credit: Ildar Sagdejev Wiki

Posted-In: FTC Oil this day in market historyEducation Commodities Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BP)

Another Apple Analyst Warns Of Soft iPhone, Overall Smartphone Demand
Qualcomm Is Close To Resolving Yearlong Apple Dispute, CEO Tells Cramer
Powell Pop: After Sharp Rally On Fed Speech, Nerves Still Seem Frayed
Analysts Cite Broadcom's 'Choppier' Backdrop, Wireless Weakness In Neutral Takes
Morgan Stanley Drops Bearish Skyworks Stance After Sell-Off In Apple Supplier's Shares
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XOM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

USD/CAD Forecast: Oil Is Still An Issue, BOC And Jobs Promise Action

Data Is Creating A Faster, Smarter And Safer Class Of Retail Investor—And They're Turning To Real Estate