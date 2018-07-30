CannaBit: The Top Counties For California Cultivation Licenses

Some notable trends emerged through New Frontier Data's analysis of where California's 3,040 cultivation licenses have been issued as of July 18.

Out of the 27 participating counties, Santa Barbara and Humboldt account for more than half (52%) of the active growers licenses.

Monterey and Merced counties mark the state's unofficial southern divide, there are 17 northern counties holding 1,530 licenses (averaging 90 per), and 10 southern counties averaging 151 apiece.

With an estimated 10,000 growers in Northern California's Mendocino County alone, it has but 430 (14%) of the state's licenses.

The disconnect between growers and licenses suggests that regulators have a monumental task ahead in transitioning cultivators to the legal market, with major implications for the state's illicit market.

