Like any financial instrument, leveraged ETFs only work for you if you use them appropriately. For example, if you use a buy-and-hold strategy for all the assets in your portfolio, leveraged ETFs might not be for you. But if you take a more active approach over your portfolio, they can be a good tool to make plays in specific sectors.

In that spirit, here are the best and worst times to trade leveraged ETFs.

Good time: In trending markets

Leveraged ETFs perform best when there is a clear, directional trend in the market. By “best” we mean they deliver multiplied returns or multiplied inverse returns of the target index. Leveraged ETFs are far less likely to deliver on their objectives when the market is flat or within a trading range.

Bad time: When you don’t have a clear thesis

A leveraged ETF is not something to “dabble” in. You should not buy a small amount of one with the intention of “figuring the rest out later.” Because of their use of margin, leveraged ETFs can make gains (or give them back) in a hurry. So you really need to have a clear reason for getting in, and a clear timeline for when and why you would want to get out.

Good time: When you want to hedge another position

Just like other hedging tools, leveraged ETFs can be a great way to protect from downside on other investments or trades. For example, if you are long the crude oil market heading into a big OPEC meeting, the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: DRIP) ETF will provide short-term protection if the news ends up being bad for the oil sector.

Bad time: When you can’t monitor your positions

Leveraged ETFs are hands-on vehicles. This is partly why they are so popular among day and swing traders. But these are people who are actively managing their trades—they have the mindshare to closely watch leveraged ETFs.

If you are only checking your portfolio once a week, or once every few weeks, leveraged ETFs are not for you. They need to be monitored, with targets on the upside and downside to lock in gains and minimize losses.

