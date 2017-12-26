Benzinga Pro's 6 Momentum Stocks To Watch Tuesday
- IZEA, Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock is up more than 12 percent as markets react to a days-old tweet from CEO Ted Murphy that mentioned blockchain. Recently, stocks of companies that have pivoted to blockchain and cryptocurrency have seen outsized upside.
- Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares spiked 33 percent higher after traders began circulating a market rumor the company has some exposure to blockchain technology. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- ADOMANI, Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) stock reached an intraday high of $6.73, nearly doubling from its Friday close, before pulling back to $5.18 midafternoon on no apparent news. The move comes amid social media mentions of positive sentiment for Adomani's sector, electric vehicle systems.
- Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) and Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) both got a lift Tuesday, as did many other crypto- and blockchain-related stocks, as bitcoin reversed Friday's losses to regain the $16,000 level. Future Fintech's shares were up 39 percent and Longfin's 37 percent, respectively, in afternoon trading.
- Stitch Fix, Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares showed unusual strength, rising more than 19 percent on decent volume. The shares sold off following the company's first earnings report since its IPO, but have rallied nearly 30 percent since CEO Katrina Lake appeared on CNBC's Squawk Alley the following day.
