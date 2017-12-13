Market Overview

On This Day In Market History: The End Of The Longest Bull Market Ever
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2017 10:02am   Comments
On This Day In Market History: The End Of The Longest Bull Market Ever
Each day, Benzinga will take a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened?

On this day 56 years ago, the longest bull market in U.S. stock market history finally came to an end.

Where Was The Market?

The S&P 500 closed the day at 72.64, and the Dow peaked at 734.91.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

The average price of a new house was $12,500. In the world of sports, New York Yankee Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s record of 60 home runs in a season that had stood for 34 years. Maris’ record of 61 home runs would stand for another 37 years.

An End Of An Era

The bull market rally that began following the financial crisis in 2009 has received plenty of headlines for its longevity. If it endures for another three months, it will have made it to its nine-year birthday, but it will still be roughly 3.5 years short of the longest bull market in history.

Following two decades of political and economic instability in the U.S. in the 1930s and 1940s, the U.S. stock market began a slow but steady march higher starting on June 14, 1949 and continued rising for more than 12 years. When the rally finally came to an end in late 1961, the Dow had gained roughly 355 percent during the bull market compared to the 293.8 percent gain for th S&P 500 during the current bull market.

The longest bull market in history went out not a whimper, but with a bang. In the six months that followed the December 1961 peak, the Dow plummeted 27 percent.

Related Links:

On This Day In Market History: Bernie Madoff Arrested

When Bull Markets Die: What To Watch For, What Stocks Could Be The First To Get Hit

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

