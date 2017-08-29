Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Resurrected: Zombie Headlines And How Old News Can Move Stocks
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2017 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Resurrected: Zombie Headlines And How Old News Can Move Stocks
Related SEAS
Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Just this once, fake news is off the hook. Today, old news is to blame.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) dropped as much as 2.3 percent Tuesday as traders reacted to primarily old information about the Department of Justice’s ongoing “Blackfish” investigation.

New court documents revealed that the criminal prosecutor sought to delay testimony for SeaWorld’s concurrent civil case, which might otherwise negatively affect the criminal investigation.

Related Link: The SeaWorld Turnaround Story Remains Misunderstood

But the late-August update wasn’t the focus of mainstream media reports. Instead, the investigation, itself, was deceptively emphasized, leading investors to perhaps overreact in their sales. SeaWorld had previously disclosed its subpoena in its June 23 8-K filing.

Investors aware of this context may have recognized the market’s overreaction and bought in to capitalize on the stock’s 3.4-percent rebound, seizing a quick 44.5 cents per share.

Those seeking to gauge disproportionate reactions and profit on proactive trades can look to timelines like BenzingaPro for stock history and news already factored into pricing.

Posted-In: BlackfishEducation Travel Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEAS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SEAS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.