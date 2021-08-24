If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On AMC Or GameStop?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

With several meme stocks surging higher Tuesday afternoon, we posed the following question on Benzinga's Twitter: If you had $1,000, would you put it on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) or GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) right now?

If you had $1,000 right now, would you rather buy GameStop or AMC?$GME $AMC — Benzinga (@Benzinga) August 24, 2021

At time of publication, AMC led the way with 61.5% of the vote.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, GameStop and AMC are the first- and third-most-mentioned tickers Tuesday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC closed Tuesday's session up 20% at $44.26, off the stock's intraday high of $48.20.

GameStop closed higher by 27.5% at $210.29, off the intraday high of $225.