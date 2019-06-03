A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 3, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares were up 48.8 percent to $8.32 after the company presented results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 2 percent to $27.94. The company announced a multi-year partnership with Samsung for an "ultra low power" high-performance mobile graphics solution.
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares were down 13 percent to $0.99 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Brickell Biotech.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares were up 24.6 percent to $22.20. The company announced it will be acquired by Infineon Technologies for $23.85 per share in cash.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares were up 8.85 percent to $5.66 after the company announced its second pivotal Phase 3 trial of IV tramdaol met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares were up 11.4 percent to $2.67. The company signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010 for wet AMD.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares dropped 44 percent to $2.28. The company announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were down 12.85 percent to $6.53 after a 1-for-70 reverse stock split went effective Monday.
- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares were trading higher Monday on high volume. The stock price was $11.60.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares were up 27 percent to $0.14. The company announced breast cancer data from its study of Nelipepimut-S plus Trastuzumabat ASCO 2019.
Posted-In: Crowdsourcing Intraday Update Trading Ideas General
