EXCLUSIVE: Anixa Biosciences Receives Key US Patent Nod For Breast Cancer Vaccine Patent

On Wednesday, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent related to Anixa Biosciences, Inc.'s ANIX breast cancer vaccine technology.

Cleveland Clinic has exclusively licensed the patent and others related to this technology to Anixa Biosciences. The patent will expand the scope of immunogenic compositions utilized in Anixa's breast cancer vaccine.

This newly allowed patent covers methods of immunizing patients against breast cancer by administering an immunogenic composition containing the human α-lactalbumin protein, a protein typically found in breast tissue during lactation but also expressed in certain breast cancers.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, "This patent strengthens our intellectual property portfolio and highlights the novelty of our breast cancer vaccine. Our intellectual property portfolio includes multiple issued and pending patents in the U.S. and international jurisdictions."

In March, the USPTO issued a Notice of Allowance for a key patent application covering Anixa Biosciences ovarian cancer vaccine technology.

The patent includes broad claims related to methods of eliciting an immune response targeting the Anti-Mullerian Hormone Receptor, Type II (AMHR2), a target for ovarian cancer prevention and treatment.

Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine is being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and the National Cancer Institute.

The allowed claims include methods of administering an immunogenic composition comprising a nucleic acid encoding the AMHR2 polypeptide, specifically the extracellular domain of human AMHR2, to elicit an AMHR2-specific immune response.

Price Action: ANIX stock closed at $2.38 on Tuesday.

