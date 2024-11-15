What's Going On With Liver Disease Focused Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Friday?

On Friday, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR announced end-of-treatment data from Part B of the MARCH Phase 2 study evaluating combinations of tobevibart and elebsiran, with or without pegylated interferon alfa (PEG-IFNα), in participants with chronic hepatitis B.

Chronic hepatitis B (CHB) is a long-lasting, inflammatory liver disease caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

The World Health Organization estimates that 254 million people live with CHB, and an estimated 1.1 million yearly deaths are associated with the disease.

Participants in the trial received tobevibart and elebsiran alone (doublet regimen) or in combination with PEG-IFNα (triplet regimen).

The study demonstrated promising rates of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) loss (seroclearance) in participants with low baseline HBsAg (<1000 IU/mL) in both combination regimens.

The doublet and triplet regimens resulted in HBsAg loss at the end of treatment in 39% (7/18) and 46% (5/11) of participants with baseline HBsAg<1,000 IU/mL, respectively.

The proportion of participants with varying baseline HBsAg levels who achieved HBsAg loss at the end of treatment was 16% (8/51) for the doublet and 22% (6/27) for the triplet regimen.

The doublet regimen resulted in 50% (4/8) of participants achieving HBsAg loss and anti-HBs seroconversion.

All participants with HBsAg loss at the end of treatment who received the triplet regimen achieved anti-HBs seroconversion (100%, 6/6).

Participants with HBsAg seroclearance at the end of treatment who meet eligibility criteria will discontinue treatment. A functional cure assessment will occur 24 weeks after treatment discontinuation.

Mark Eisner, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Vir Biotechnology, said, “We are encouraged by these results and eagerly anticipate the functional cure data in 2025, as it will be decisive for the next steps of clinical development.”

Price Action: VIR stock is down 7.50% at $7.99 at the last check on Friday.

