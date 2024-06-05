Why Is Infectious Disease-Focused Vir Biotechnology Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday?

Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR announced new preliminary data from its Phase 2 SOLSTICE hepatitis delta clinical trial evaluating tobevibart and elebsiran for chronic hepatitis delta.

Preliminary data from the Phase 2 trial show that treatment with tobevibart alone or combined with elebsiran was generally well tolerated.

Participants achieved high virologic response rates at weeks 12 and 24, durable virologic response through 48 weeks, and high alanine transaminase (ALT) normalization rates.

High levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) within a range of 1000-2000 IU/mL, is the hallmark of this stage of HBV disease.

Similar virologic suppression and ALT normalization rates were observed in non-cirrhotic participants (n=6) and those with compensated cirrhosis (CPT-A, n=5).

Preliminary tobevibart monotherapy (twice monthly dosing) data demonstrated high rates of virologic suppression and ALT normalization.

Most adverse events were Grade 1-2 and transient, with no serious adverse events, no ALT flares, and no Grade 2 or higher elevations in LFTs observed.

The company is on track to report additional 24-week treatment data for all approximately 60 SOLSTICE participants in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Price Action: VIR shares are up 18.1% at $12.49 at the last check on Wednesday.