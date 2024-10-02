Google DeepMind, BioNtech Unveil AI Lab Assistants To Revolutionize Scientific Research

Google DeepMind by Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG and BioNTech BNTX are collaborating to develop AI lab assistants aimed at enhancing scientific research.

What Happened: Sir Demis Hassabis, head of Google’s AI division, is spearheading the creation of an AI model designed to function as a research assistant. This AI aims to facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration and uncover unexpected connections in scientific research, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

At a recent Nobel Foundation event, Hassabis highlighted the transformative impact of AI on biology, stating, “We're working on a science large language model that could be like a research assistant and maybe help you predict the outcome of an experiment.”

Meanwhile, BioNTech and its AI subsidiary InstaDeep introduced an AI assistant named Laila, built on Meta's Llama 3.1 model. During a live demonstration, research scientist Arnu Pretorius showcased Laila’s capabilities in automating routine tasks in experimental biology.

InstaDeep's CEO Karim Beguir emphasized that AI agents like Laila are intended to boost productivity, allowing scientists to focus on critical tasks. The AI models presented by InstaDeep also aim to assist BioNTech in identifying new targets for cancer treatment.

Why It Matters: Google DeepMind’s shift from a research-centric entity to an AI product powerhouse is a significant development in the tech industry. This transition, reported in June, signifies a strategic pivot to commercial services, potentially disrupting traditional research paradigms.

In May, Google DeepMind introduced AlphaFold 3, an AI model capable of predicting the structure and interactions of biological molecules, including proteins and DNA. This model is available for non-commercial use, aiding scientists in disease research.

On the other hand, BioNTech has faced financial challenges, reporting deeper losses in Q2 2024 due to reduced demand for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company has increased R&D spending on new cancer treatments, highlighting the importance of innovative solutions like AI to drive future growth.

Price Action: As per Benzinga Pro, GOOGL closed at $166.99 while GOOG ended at $168.42. BioNTech closed at $119.93.

Image via Shutterstock