Why Is Breast Cancer-Focused BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Trading Over 100% On Wednesday

On Wednesday, BriaCell Therapeutics BCTX stock traded higher with a session volume of 113.08 million, compared to the average volume of 366.19 thousand, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
BriaCell Therapeutics announced overall survival data from its Phase 2 clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) in late-stage metastatic breast cancer.
The company reported a median overall survival of 15.6 months from its most recent patients (treated since 2022) vs. 6.7-9.3 months for similar patients reported in the literature.
These patients are being treated with the same Bria-IMT formulation currently being used in BriaCell’s ongoing Phase 3 pivotal study in metastatic breast cancer.
This represents a substantial improvement over BriaCell’s 13.4 months median overall survival previously reported in December 2023.
“The Bria-IMT regimen is the only investigational drug we have seen to show these impressive survival numbers in heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients who have failed numerous prior treatments, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates,” stated Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer.”
The Phase 2 study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients (average number of prior treatments = 6) who were treated with the Bria-IMT regimen and an immune checkpoint inhibitor.
Price Action: BCTX stock is up 213.1% at $1.94 at last check Wednesday.
