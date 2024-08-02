Using Weight Loss Medications Such As Wegovy, Zepbound? Psychologist Warns Of Linked Eating Disorder Risks

Over the past six months, psychologist Tom Hildebrandt has seen a surge in patients with eating disorders who are using popular weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk A/S‘ NVO Wegovy (semaglutide) or Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Zepbound (Tirzepatide).

Hildebrandt, who leads Mount Sinai’s Center of Excellence in Eating and Weight Disorders, noted that these drugs, despite their success in diabetes and weight loss treatments, are causing some users to develop anorexia-like symptoms.

These medications, part of the GLP-1 class of drugs, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, work by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1, which curbs hunger and regulates blood sugar levels.

However, Hildebrandt explained that the brain may interpret the dramatic weight loss as starvation, causing individuals to become obsessive about food and dangerously restrict their intake.

Dr. Aaron Keshen, co-director of the Nova Scotia Eating Disorder Provincial Service, emphasized that this restrictive eating can spiral out of control, leading to severe health risks.

The misuse of medications among individuals with eating disorders is not new. People have historically abused diet pills, laxatives, and prescription drugs to lose weight.

However, Melissa Spann, psychotherapist and chief clinical officer at Monte Nido, noted that the abuse of GLP-1 drugs is unprecedented.

NBC News report, citing Hildebrandt, stressed that individuals with a history of unhealthy relationships with food are at the highest risk for developing eating disorders when using anti-obesity drugs.

Despite some doctors not observing an increase in eating disorders among GLP-1 drug users, Anjali Uma Pandit, a gastrointestinal psychologist, stated that her colleagues are cautious and thoroughly screen patients before prescribing these medications.

The growing concern over eating disorders linked to these drugs highlights the need for independent analysis of data.

Dr. Raveendhara Bannuru, vice president of medical affairs at the American Diabetes Association, stated that more research is needed to understand GLP-1 drugs’ impact on eating disorders.

Neither the FDA nor the drug manufacturers have announced plans to update safety labels.

Photo by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock