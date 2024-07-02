Johnson & Johnson's Cell Therapy Carvykti Shows Better Survival Rate In Pretreated Blood Cancer Patients

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced results from a prespecified second interim analysis of Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study evaluating Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) compared to standard therapies of pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone or daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone for relapsed or lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma after one prior line of therapy.

In simple words, the study compared Carvykti, a treatment for multiple myeloma, to other standard therapies. This research focused on patients whose multiple myeloma has returned or did not respond to initial treatments, after only one previous treatment.

The interim analysis showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival for patients treated with Carvykti compared to standard therapies.

Safety data were consistent with the approved label.

“Carvykti, a one-time infusion, is now the first cell therapy to significantly improve overall survival versus standard of care for patients with myeloma as early as second line,” said Jordan Schecter, Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

Carvykti received FDA approval in February 2022 for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.

In April 2024, Carvykti was approved in the U.S. for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

In April 2024, the European Medicines Agency approved a Type II variation for Carvykti for adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy.

Carvykti is a BCMA-directed, genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy, which involves reprogramming a patient’s T-cells with a transgene encoding chimeric antigen receptor that directs the CAR-positive T cells to eliminate cells that express BCMA.

In December 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc, a Johnson & Johnson company, entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN to develop and commercialize Carvykti.

Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.12% at $146.27 at the last check on Tuesday.

