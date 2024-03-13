Pharmaceutical Crime Jumps 50% As Criminals Seek To Capitalize Rising Tide of Counterfeit Weight-Loss Drugs

Loading... Loading...

As the weight-loss frenzy fueled by social media endorsements and Hollywood glamour continues to surge, the battle against counterfeit medications has intensified.

The allure of quick fixes for weight loss has spawned a lucrative market for counterfeit drugs, mimicking the likes of Novo Nordisk A/S’s NVO Ozempic and Wegovy, both containing semaglutide.

With supply shortages exacerbating the demand, criminals have capitalized on the opportunity, flooding the market with potentially deadly concoctions.

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency criminal enforcement team has seized thousands of fake medications, including insulin-filled pens disguised as Ozempic indicated for diabetes.

The surge in counterfeit drugs isn’t confined to the U.K. alone.

Globally, pharmaceutical crime has risen by 50% in recent years, affecting the majority of countries.

While the U.K. has made significant strides in curbing the influx of fake weight-loss drugs, challenges persist. The unique convergence of supply shortages and media hype created the perfect storm for counterfeiters.

The proliferation of online pharmacies further complicates the issue, making it challenging for consumers to distinguish between genuine medications and imitations.

For Novo Nordisk, combating counterfeit medications is a top priority. The company collaborates with authorities and employs third-party monitors to tackle illegal online sales.

In an interview, Novo Nordisk’s CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, reportedly affirmed that the company is collaborating with authorities across multiple countries to tackle counterfeited drugs.

Jorgensen emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “This is something we take very seriously.”

As per some reports, Three individuals sought medical attention for dangerously low blood sugar in the U.S. in the previous year, having taken suspected fake versions of Ozempic (semaglutide).

Eli Lilly And Co LLY has also taken legal action against numerous medical spas, weight-loss clinics, and compounding pharmacies to halt the sale of fraudulent products.

The company identified bacteria and elevated impurity levels in products falsely claiming to be compounded versions of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in its widely-used diabetes medication Mounjaro and the weight loss treatment Zepbound.

Price Action: NVO shares are down 1.04% at $133.70 on the last check Wednesday.

Image By Natalia Varlei On Shutterstock