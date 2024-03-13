Obesity Drugs On Amazon - Eli Lilly Partners With Amazon's Pharmacy Unit To Deliver Drug Prescriptions, Including Popular Zepbound For Weight Loss

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com’s AMZN Amazon Pharmacy has integrated Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY LillyDirect into its services, enabling home delivery of select medications for diabetes, obesity, and migraine.

The partnership with Lilly signifies a significant step in expanding access to vital medications, as Amazon Pharmacy becomes a third-party dispensing provider for LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions.

This integration ensures that patients receive prescribed Lilly medications promptly and directly at their doorstep, as facilitated by Amazon’s logistics and supply chain management.

In January, Eli Lilly announced a new website that allows patients to get a weight loss drug prescription through a telehealth provider.

LillyDirect offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services.

Lilly said its direct-to-consumer service would also be available for patients with diabetes and migraine, with the website’s pharmacy page listing migraine drug Emgality, insulin, and similar products for home delivery.

Recently, Eli Lilly revealed that it has identified bacteria and elevated impurity levels in products falsely claiming to be compounded versions of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in its widely-used diabetes medication Mounjaro and the weight loss treatment Zepbound.

The U.S. pharmaceutical giant has taken legal action against numerous medical spas, weight-loss clinics, and compounding pharmacies to halt the sale of these fraudulent products.

