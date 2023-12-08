Merck, Eisai Report Yet Another Failure For Keytruda Plus Lenvima Combo Trial, This Time In Endometrial Cancer

Loading... Loading...

Merck & Co Inc MRK and Eisai Co Ltd ESALY ESALF announced that the Phase 3 LEAP-001 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus Lenvima (lenvatinib) did not meet its dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) as first-line treatment for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma.

The trial included patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose disease is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR)/not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/MSI-H.

At the final analysis, Keytruda plus Lenvima did not improve OS or PFS sufficiently to meet the study's prespecified statistical criteria in the first-line treatment of certain patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma versus a standard of care, platinum-based chemotherapy doublet (carboplatin plus paclitaxel).

In September, the Phase 3 LEAP-006 trial of Keytuda plus Lenvima in combination with Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum-containing chemotherapy did not meet its dual primary endpoints of OS and (PFS) versus Keytruda with pemetrexed and platinum-containing chemotherapy in certain types of lung cancer.

In April this year, after disappointing data, Merck and Eisai discontinued the Phase 3 LEAP-003 trial of Keytruda plus Lenvima for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

In May, OS analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma showed that after four years of follow-up, Keytruda plus Lenvima maintained a clinically meaningful OS benefit versus sunitinib, reducing the risk of death by 21%.

Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.36% at $104.25 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.