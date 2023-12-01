Tale Of Two Investigational Obesity Drugs: Altimmune Stock Jumps, While Pfizer Trades Lower

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Altimmune Inc ALT announced topline results from its 48-week MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial of pemvidutide with 391 subjects.

Friday, Pfizer Inc PFE reported topline data from the Phase 2b trial of danuglipron. Shares fell as the patients in the study discontinued at rates greater than 50% across all doses compared to 40% of patients on placebo.

At Week 48, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean weight losses of 10.3%, 11.2%, 15.6%, and 2.2% at the 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses and placebo, respectively, with a near-linear trajectory of continued weight loss observed on the 2.4 mg dose at the end of treatment.

Over 50% of subjects achieved at least 15% weight loss, and over 30% achieved at least 20% weight loss on the 2.4 mg dose.

As in prior clinical trials, pemvidutide reduced serum lipids and improved blood pressure without imbalances in cardiac events, arrhythmias, or clinically meaningful increases in heart rate.

Glucose homeostasis was maintained, with no significant changes in fasting glucose or HbA1c.

Nausea and vomiting comprised the majority of adverse events (AEs) and were predominantly mild to moderate in severity. 1.0% of the subjects experienced a drug-related serious adverse event (SAE), a case of vomiting at the 2.4 mg dose.

Rates of AEs leading to treatment discontinuation were 6.2% in subjects receiving a placebo and 5.1%, 19.2%, and 19.6% in subjects receiving 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg of pemvidutide, respectively.

Study discontinuations related to the study drug occurred in 2.1% of placebo subjects and 4.1%, 16.2% and 15.5% in subjects receiving 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg of pemvidutide, respectively.

