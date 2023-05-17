ñol


Immutep Shares Spike As Cancer Tratement Shows Favorable Results In Phase 2 Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2023 9:37 AM | 1 min read

Immutep Limited's IMMP lead candidate — a soluble LAG-3 protein, in combination with Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) — achieved robust initial Overall Survival (OS) in first line non-small cell lung cancer patients in a Phase 2 trial.

  • This immuno-oncology investigational combination, without the use of chemotherapy, led to favorable initial survival results in the overall intent-to-treat (ITT) 1L NSCLC patient population (N=114), regardless of PD-L1 expression status. 
  • An initial median OS of 25 months has been attained in those 1L NSCLC patients (N=58) who have a PD-L1 Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) of >1%.
  • The median 25-month OS compares favorably to reported rates of anti-PD-1 monotherapy and various immune checkpoint inhibitor combinations with and without chemotherapy.
  • The Data Monitoring Committee recommends extending overall survival follow-up collection to show mature three-year and potentially five-year rates.
  • Tuesday, Immutep received positive feedback from the FDA regarding its late-stage clinical development plans for eftilagimod for 1st NSCLC.
  • The FDA supports a registrational trial to evaluate Eftilagimod Alpha in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy. This trial will be named TACTI-004.

Price Action: IMMP shares are up 10.1% at $1.75 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

 

 

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

