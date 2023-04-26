Join Renowned Psychiatrists In This Free Webinar On Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Australia has announced that it will become the first country in the world to reschedule the medical use of MDMA and Psilocybin, two key ingredients in psychedelic drugs.

On Feb. 3, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) revealed that these substances would be moved from Schedule 9, which prohibits their use, to Schedule 8, which allows for controlled medical use.

The measure is expected to benefit patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who have not responded to other treatments.

Free Webinar on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy to Address Patient Selection and Integration

Mind Medicine Australia, a leading organization in psychedelic-assisted therapies (PAT), has received numerous inquiries about the practical aspects of this program.

The organization has organized a free webinar on Thursday, April 27, 2023, presented by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Ben Sessa from the UK and Dr. Eli Kotler.

Dr. Sessa will explore how psychedelic-assisted therapy works, including patient selection, obtaining consent, and managing integration.

Donations Accepted

The event is free of charge, but donations towards Mind Medicine Australia's mission to make these therapies available and accessible to medical practitioners and their patients are welcome.

Due to the nature of the presentation, only verified psychiatrists and clinicians will be admitted into the session.

Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash.