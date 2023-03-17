Merck's Keytruda Combo Therapy Less Effective Than Chemo In Lung Cancer Patients, Data Shows

- Merck & Co Inc's MRK MK-7684A failed the open-label portion of a Phase 2 study KeyVibe-002 trial.
- MK-7684A, a combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and in-house anti-TIGIT compound vibostolimab, did not improve patients' progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progressive disease after treatment with immunotherapy and platinum-doublet chemotherapy.
- Also Read: Merck's Keytuda+Chemo Combo Improves Overall Survival In Patients With Advanced Mesothelioma.
- Results also showed that the coformulation was numerically less effective than docetaxel (chemo).
- Merck is notifying study investigators that patients in this arm of the study should be switched to a standard of care unless their physician considers the patient is benefitting from MK-7684A alone.
- The blinded arms of the study will continue to evaluate MK-7684A with docetaxel versus docetaxel alone further.
- Last year, Merck discontinued the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-641 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with enzalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy for metastatic castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer, and the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-789 trial of Keytruda plus pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy in metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 1.15% at $106.11 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.