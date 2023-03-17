ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Merck's Keytruda Combo Therapy Less Effective Than Chemo In Lung Cancer Patients, Data Shows

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 17, 2023 10:22 AM | 1 min read
Merck's Keytruda Combo Therapy Less Effective Than Chemo In Lung Cancer Patients, Data Shows
  • Merck & Co Inc's MRK MK-7684A failed the open-label portion of a Phase 2 study KeyVibe-002 trial.
  • MK-7684A, a combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and in-house anti-TIGIT compound vibostolimab, did not improve patients' progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progressive disease after treatment with immunotherapy and platinum-doublet chemotherapy. 
  • Also Read: Merck's Keytuda+Chemo Combo Improves Overall Survival In Patients With Advanced Mesothelioma.
  • Results also showed that the coformulation was numerically less effective than docetaxel (chemo). 
  • Merck is notifying study investigators that patients in this arm of the study should be switched to a standard of care unless their physician considers the patient is benefitting from MK-7684A alone.
  • The blinded arms of the study will continue to evaluate MK-7684A with docetaxel versus docetaxel alone further. 
  • Last year, Merck discontinued the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-641 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with enzalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy for metastatic castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer, and the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-789 trial of Keytruda plus pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy in metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 1.15% at $106.11 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved