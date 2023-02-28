Merck Discontinues Two Keytruda Combo Therapy Trials In Prostate & Lung Cancer Settings

by

Merck & Co Inc MRK is discontinuing the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-641 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with enzalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The study crossed a pre-specified futility boundary for OS.

Merck Says Keytruda/Chemo Combo Improved Overall Survival Compared To Chemo Alone In Gastric Cancer Settings. Merck also announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-789 trial evaluating Keytruda plus pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy did not meet its dual primary endpoint of OS for metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-genomic tumor mutations, who have previously progressed on a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).

At the study's final analysis, there was an improvement in OS for patients who received the Keytruda combo compared to pemetrexed with platinum-based chemotherapy; however, these results did not meet statistical significance.

At an earlier interim analysis, the trial's other dual primary endpoint, progression-free survival (PFS), was tested and showed an improvement in the Keytruda arm compared to chemotherapy alone but did not reach statistical significance.

Price Action: MRK shares are down 2.19% at $106.96 on the last check Tuesday.

