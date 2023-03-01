ñol


After Shelving Two Keytruda Trials, Merck Touts Encouraging Data From Keytuda Regime Study In Lung Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 1, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Merck & Co Inc's MRK Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 trial investigating Keytruda met one of its dual primary endpoints, event-free survival (EFS), as a perioperative treatment regimen for patients with resectable stage II, IIIA, or IIIB non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 
  • A perioperative treatment regimen includes treatment before surgery (neoadjuvant) and continued after surgery (adjuvant). 
  • The trial will continue to evaluate the other dual primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
  • Also Read: Merck Discontinues Two Keytruda Combo Therapy Trials In Prostate & Lung Cancer Settings.
  • At a prespecified interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, neoadjuvant Keytruda plus chemotherapy followed by resection and adjuvant single-agent Keytruda demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in EFS compared to neoadjuvant placebo plus chemotherapy followed by adjuvant placebo. 
  • Statistically significant improvements in the trial's key secondary endpoints of pathological complete response (pCR) and major pathological response (mPR) were also demonstrated. No new safety signals were observed.
  • The FDA has accepted Merck's new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) based on these data for Keytruda with a target action date of October 16, 2023.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.77% at $107.08 on the last check Wednesday.

