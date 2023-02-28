ñol


Aldeyra Highlights 12-Month Safety Data Of Reproxalap In Dry Eye Disease Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 28, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
Aldeyra Highlights 12-Month Safety Data Of Reproxalap In Dry Eye Disease Patients
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX announced topline results from a 12-month clinical trial of reproxalap, an investigational new drug, in dry eye disease patients. 
  • The primary endpoints of treatment-related serious adverse events in ocular safety were not observed in any patient. 
  • Ocular safety events were similar across reproxalap and vehicle treatment groups. 
  • Related: Aldeyra's Reproxalap Hits Primary Goals In Dry Eye Disease Chamber Crossover Trial.
  • In a post-hoc analysis, reproxalap was statistically superior to vehicle in improvement from baseline in distance visual acuity, potentially representing the first demonstration of improvement in distance visual acuity with a topically administered therapy.
  • The 12-month safety clinical trial population comprised 447 dry eye disease patients.
  • Visual acuity improved over 12 months in both treatment groups, and improvement in patients treated with reproxalap was statistically superior (P=0.018) to those treated with vehicle. 
  • In the reproxalap treatment group, logMAR improved by approximately 37%, from 0.13 to 0.08.
  • Price Action: ALDX shares are down 2.70% at $6.93 on the last check Tuesday.

