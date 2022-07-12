Aldeyra's Reproxalap Hits Primary Goals In Dry Eye Disease Chamber Crossover Trial

- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX achieved the primary endpoints in a crossover clinical trial of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution, an investigational new drug candidate for dry eye disease.
- Relative to the vehicle, a statistically significant reduction in ocular redness was observed following treatment with reproxalap as soon as 10 minutes after dry eye chamber entry.
- The Schirmer test, assessed approximately 10 minutes before and after the fourth dose of reproxalap or vehicle, was statistically significant in favor of reproxalap at both time points.
- No safety signals were observed in the trial, and reproxalap was well tolerated; there were no treatment-emergent moderate or serious adverse events.
- Three patients were discontinued due to adverse events, two during vehicle administration and one during reproxalap administration. Reproxalap has now been studied in over 1,800 patients.
- A pre-NDA meeting with the FDA has been scheduled for Q3 of 2022.
- Price Action: ALDX shares are up 6.26% at $4.75 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
