Merck Says Keytruda/Chemo Combo Improved Overall Survival Compared To Chemo Alone In Gastric Cancer Settings

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 1:47 PM | 1 min read
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK announced results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for gastric cancers.
  • The trial covers the treatment of patients for the first-line treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. 
  • After a median follow-up of 31.0 months (range, 15.3-46.3 months), Keytruda/chemo combo significantly improved overall survival (OS), reducing the risk of death by 22% compared to chemotherapy alone for these patients, regardless of PD-L1 expression. 
  • Median OS was 12.9 months for Keytruda/chemo combo versus 11.5 months for chemotherapy alone. 
  • Keytruda/chemo combo reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 24% with a median PFS of 6.9 months compared to 5.6 months for chemotherapy alone. 
  • The objective response rate was 51.3%, with a complete response (CR) rate of 9.5% and a partial response (PR) rate of 41.8%, for the Keytruda/chemo combo and 42.0%, with a CR rate of 6.2% and a PR rate of 35.7%, for those who received chemotherapy alone.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.44% at $107.21 on the last check Thursday.

