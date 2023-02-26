Pfizer In Early Talks To Buy Cancer-Focused Seagen: WSJ

by

Pfizer Inc PFE is in early discussions to purchase biotechnology company Seagen Inc SGEN , The Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

is in early discussions to purchase biotechnology company , The Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal would reportedly be valued at more than $30 billion and will help Pfizer bolster its cancer treatments lineup.

Last year, Merck & Co, Inc MRK was reported to be in talks to buy Seagen at a valuation of over $40 billion but that soon fell through over disagreements on the buyout price.

was reported to be in talks to buy Seagen at a valuation of over $40 billion but that soon fell through over disagreements on the buyout price. Another possible upside arising from the deal for Pfizer is that the company can offset $17 billion in sales it could lose due to patent expirations by 2030, according to the report.

Seagen reported $2 billion in sales last year. It pioneered a cancer therapy called antibody-drug conjugates which attacks tumors with toxic agents in a guided manner.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: