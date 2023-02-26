ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Pfizer In Early Talks To Buy Cancer-Focused Seagen: WSJ

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
February 26, 2023 10:14 PM | 1 min read
Pfizer In Early Talks To Buy Cancer-Focused Seagen: WSJ
  • Pfizer Inc PFE is in early discussions to purchase biotechnology company Seagen Inc SGEN, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The deal would reportedly be valued at more than $30 billion and will help Pfizer bolster its cancer treatments lineup.
  • Last year, Merck & Co, Inc MRK was reported to be in talks to buy Seagen at a valuation of over $40 billion but that soon fell through over disagreements on the buyout price.
  • Another possible upside arising from the deal for Pfizer is that the company can offset $17 billion in sales it could lose due to patent expirations by 2030, according to the report. 
  • Seagen reported $2 billion in sales last year. It pioneered a cancer therapy called antibody-drug conjugates which attacks tumors with toxic agents in a guided manner.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved