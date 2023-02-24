Pfizer/BioNTech Seek Expanded Approval For Its Updated COVID-19 Shot As Primary Series Vaccination

- Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have submitted an FDA supplemental marketing application for approval of omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a primary series and booster dose(s) for 12 years and older.
- In January, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted to harmonize the composition of COVID-19 vaccines across booster and primary series doses.
- If this supplemental application is approved, people 12 or older can receive the companies' omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series rather than completing their primary series with the original before having access to the bivalent vaccine.
- Related: Pfizer/BioNTech Get Ready For London Court Battle With Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents.
- The submission is supported by clinical, pre-clinical, and manufacturing data demonstrating the bivalent vaccine's safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity.
- Among study participants over 55, the bivalent vaccine met the criteria for superiority over the original vaccine for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-neutralizing antibodies elicited. The safety and tolerability profile of the bivalent vaccine remained similar to that of the original vaccine.
- Compared to the original vaccine, the bivalent vaccine also induced a more robust neutralizing antibody response against newer Omicron sublineages in participants 55 and older.
- For XBB.1, neutralizing antibody titers increased 4.8-fold following a booster dose of the companies' bivalent vaccine and 1.5-fold following a booster dose of the companies' original vaccine.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.61% at $41.62, and BNTX shares are down 2.65% at $130.83 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.