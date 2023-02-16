Pfizer Releases Interim Update On PARP Inhibitor Combo Therapy For Prostate Cancer, Secures FDA Priority Review

by

Pfizer Inc PFE announced results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of Talzenna (talazoparib) in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide) in 1,106 patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In an interim Phase III analysis, Xtandi and Talzenna combo reduced risk by 37% compared to Xtandi and placebo in mCRPC patients.

Pfizer previously said the trial met its primary endpoint in October.

The median progression-free survival is 21.9 months for the placebo group, but the treatment arm has yet to reach that point (50% of patients need to have disease progression or death).

In addition, Pfizer said overall survival data are still immature.

Objective response rates, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response ≥50, time to PSA progression, and subsequent cytotoxic chemotherapy & antineoplastic therapy were significantly improved in Xtandi and Talzenna combo versus placebo plus Xtandi.

The FDA has granted a priority review for the combo treatment for mCRPC.The FDA's decision is expected in 2023.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.77% at $42.99 on the last check Thursday.

