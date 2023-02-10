ñol


Bristol Myers-2seventy Partnered Abecma Cuts Risk Of Disease Progression, Death By 51% In Pretreated Myeloma Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 12:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co BMY and 2seventy bio Inc TSVT announced the first publication and presentation of results from the KarMMa-3 Phase 3 study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) in The New England Journal of Medicine.
  • The study compared Abecma with standard combination regimens in adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma after two to four prior lines of therapy.
  • At a median follow-up of 18.6 months, Abecma demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with standard regimens, with a median PFS of 13.3 months vs. 4.4 months, representing a 51% reduction in risk of disease progression or death.
  • The overall response rate also met statistical significance, with 71% treated with Abecma achieving a response and 39% achieving a complete response or stringent complete response. 
  • Also Read2seventy Bio Shares Jump On Positive Data From Bristol Myers-Partnered Cancer Immunotherapy.
  • In comparison, 41% who received standard regimens achieved a response, with 5% experiencing a complete response or stringent complete response. 
  • Responses with Abecma were durable, with a median duration of 14.8 months compared with 9.7 months for standard regimens. 
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio intend to include these data in a planned supplemental Biologics License Application submission to the FDA in 2023. 
  • Price Action: TSVT shares are down 0.23% at $13.02 on the last check Friday.

