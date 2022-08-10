- Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY and 2seventy bio Inc TSVT have announced topline results from KarMMa-3 Phase 3 trial of Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) for multiple myeloma.
- The trial compared Abecma to standard combination regimens in adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma after two to four prior lines of therapy and refractory to the last regimen.
- The interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.
- Related Content: Bristol Myers, 2seventy Pull Plug On Multiple Myeloma CAR-T As Abecma Sales Gain Momentum
- Treatment with Abecma also showed an improvement in the key secondary endpoint of overall response rate compared to standard regimens.
- Follow-up for overall survival, a key secondary endpoint, remains ongoing.
- No new safety signals were reported in this study.
- The FDA approved Abecma in March 2021 for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.
- Abecma generated $72 million as U.S. commercial revenue in 2Q, split evenly between 2seventy and BMS.
- 2seventy said it is on track toward the upper end of $250-$300M revenue guidance for 2022.
- TSVT ended the June quarter with $399 million in cash. It revised 2022 net cash spend to $245-265 million with a cash runway into 2025.
- Price Action: TSVT shares are up 10.80% at $18.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
