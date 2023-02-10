New Data Shows Roche's Vabysmo Improves Vision, Retinal Fluid In Retinal Disorder

by

announced new data from two global phase 3 studies, BALATON and COMINO, evaluating Vabysmo (faricimab) in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO) at 24 weeks. The studies showed that treatment with Vabysmo resulted in early and sustained improvement in vision, meeting the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to treatment with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN Eyelea (aflibercept).

Eyelea (aflibercept). Vabysmo also showed rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid from baseline, as measured by a reduction in central subfield thickness. The safety profile of Vabysmo was consistent with previous trials.

A secondary endpoint showed that Vabysmo achieved rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid from baseline.

Additionally, both studies showed that more Vabysmo patients had an absence of blood vessel leakage in the retina compared to aflibercept patients, as seen in a pre-specified exploratory endpoint.

The studies are ongoing, and data from weeks 24 to 72 will assess the potential of Vabysmo to extend dosing intervals up to every four months.

