ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Aligos Reprioritizes Pipeline With Focus On NASH, COVID Programs, Cuts Another 10% Of Its Workforce

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 11:39 AM | 1 min read
Aligos Reprioritizes Pipeline With Focus On NASH, COVID Programs, Cuts Another 10% Of Its Workforce
  • Aligos Therapeutics Inc ALGS announced a portfolio reprioritization, with priorities focused on the rapid advancement of its clinical NASH (ALG-055009) and COVID-19 (ALG-097558) programs.
  •  The company also plans to maintain its ongoing NASH oligonucleotide research collaborations with Merck & Co Inc MRK
  • Additionally, the company plans to complete the ≤48-week (ALG-000184) and single ascending dose (ALG-125755) cohorts for its two chronic hepatitis B programs and continue to invest in selected research programs and collaborations with external research organizations.
  • Also Read: Aligos Co-Founders File Complaint Against Johnson & Johnson Alleging Fraud.
  • The reorganization comes with a layoff of around 10% of its staff to extend its cash resources through the end of 2024.
  • In all, there's been a 25% reduction in the overall workforce at Aligos since the beginning of 2022.
  • The company has already initiated Phase 2-enabling activities for the NASH program, including GLP toxicology studies, and it is planning a Phase 2 filing by the end of 2023.
  • COVID-19 program, ALG-097558, is expected to complete Phase 1-enabling activities in H1 2023. The company aims to complete a Phase 1 study evaluating single and multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers in H2 2023 to enable the start of a Phase 2 study by the end of 2023.
  • Price Action: ALGS shares are down 1.15% at $1.8386 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved