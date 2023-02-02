Roche Flags Lower 2023 Sales On Declining Demand For COVID-19 Treatment, Diagnostics

by

Roche Holdings AG RHHBY released FY22 sales growth of 2% (+1% in CHF) to CHF 63.3 billion.

Core operating profit increased by 3% (+1% in CHF), reflecting the good underlying business performance.

The company warned that in 2023, a sharp decline in COVID-19 products would knock sales by around CHF 5 billion.

Sales and core earnings per share were expected to decrease at a "low single-digit" percentage this year, the company said.

"For the current year, we expect solid underlying growth in both divisions, which will largely compensate for the further significant drop in sales of roughly CHF 5 billion in COVID-19 products," Roche's CEO said.

Pharmaceuticals Division sales increased by 2% to $45.6 billion on the solid growth of newer medicines, more than compensated for the impact of biosimilars and lower sales of Actemra/RoActemra (severe COVID-19).

Roche's bestseller multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus gained a currency-adjusted 17% in sales to just over CHF 6 billion in 2023, while its hemophilia treatment Hemlibra jumped 27% to CHF 3.8 billion.

Newly approved Vabysmo for 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema generated CHF 591 million in sales.

Diagnostics Division sales grew by 3% to CHF 17.7 billion on ongoing strong momentum in base business (+7%), more than compensating for the continuing decline in the demand for COVID-19 tests in 2H 2022.

