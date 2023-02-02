ñol


Roche Flags Lower 2023 Sales On Declining Demand For COVID-19 Treatment, Diagnostics

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 2, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Roche Holdings AG RHHBY released FY22 sales growth of 2% (+1% in CHF) to CHF 63.3 billion.
  • Core operating profit increased by 3% (+1% in CHF), reflecting the good underlying business performance.
  • The company warned that in 2023, a sharp decline in COVID-19 products would knock sales by around CHF 5 billion.
  • Sales and core earnings per share were expected to decrease at a "low single-digit" percentage this year, the company said.
  • "For the current year, we expect solid underlying growth in both divisions, which will largely compensate for the further significant drop in sales of roughly CHF 5 billion in COVID-19 products," Roche's CEO said.
  • Pharmaceuticals Division sales increased by 2% to $45.6 billion on the solid growth of newer medicines, more than compensated for the impact of biosimilars and lower sales of Actemra/RoActemra (severe COVID-19).
  • Roche's bestseller multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus gained a currency-adjusted 17% in sales to just over CHF 6 billion in 2023, while its hemophilia treatment Hemlibra jumped 27% to CHF 3.8 billion.
  • Newly approved Vabysmo for 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema generated CHF 591 million in sales.
  • Diagnostics Division sales grew by 3% to CHF 17.7 billion on ongoing strong momentum in base business (+7%), more than compensating for the continuing decline in the demand for COVID-19 tests in 2H 2022.

