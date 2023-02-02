ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Revlimid Generic Competition Hurts Bristol Myers' Q4 Earnings, Issues Annual Outlook Within Expected Range

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 2, 2023 9:05 AM | 1 min read
Revlimid Generic Competition Hurts Bristol Myers' Q4 Earnings, Issues Annual Outlook Within Expected Range
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co BMY said that its Q4 sales of $11.41 billion fell 5% Y/Y as generic competition impacted sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid in the U.S. and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo) and new product portfolio (primarily Opdualag and Abecma). Analysts estimated Q4 sales of $11.20 billion.
  • Sales of Revlimid fell 32% to $2.3 billion in the quarter.
  • Sales of its cancer immunotherapy Opdivo rose 11% to $2.2 billion. 
  • The company's adjusted EPS of $1.82 declined 1% Y/Y beating the consensus of $1.72.
  • Related: UK Study Finds Pfizer/Bristol Myers Clotting Drug Does Not Help COVID-19 Patients.
  • "With a younger and more diversified portfolio, promising mid-to-late stage registrational assets, and a deep early-stage pipeline, I am confident that the company is well positioned for multiple waves of innovation that will support long-term growth," said Giovanni Caforio, board chair & CEO.
  • Guidance: Bristol Myers Squibb forecasts 2023 adjusted EPS of $7.95 - $8.25 versus the consensus of $8.
  • The company expects revenue to increase by approximately 2% at reported rates and approximately 2%, excluding foreign exchange.
  • Revenues from Revlimid are expected to be approximately $6.5 billion, down from $9.9 billion in 2022.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 1.15% at $72.05 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CarePre-Market OutlookMoversGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved