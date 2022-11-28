UK Study Finds Pfizer/Bristol Myers Clotting Drug Does Not Help COVID-19 Patients

- According to a U.K. trial, Eliquis (apixaban), widely prescribed for COVID-19, did not help patients recovering from moderate and severe COVID.
- The drug used after discharge from the hospital does not lessen the chances for COVID-19 patients of readmission or improve survival.
- The results were shared with the Financial Times.
- Eliquis is indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in people with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat.
- Apixaban is jointly commercialized by Pfizer Inc PFE and Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.
- Researchers also found that a small number of cases caused serious harm.
- Around 29.1% of people given the drug ended up back in the hospital or died, compared with 30.8% receiving standard care.
- The 402-subject study showed no benefit from Apixaban regarding the number of days patients remained alive and out of the hospital 60 days after their initial discharge.
- The study will continue to test another drug called Atorvastatin, a widely used lipid-lowering drug, or "statin," that acts on other mechanisms of disease that are thought to be important in COVID.
