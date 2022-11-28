ñol

UK Study Finds Pfizer/Bristol Myers Clotting Drug Does Not Help COVID-19 Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 28, 2022 6:08 AM | 1 min read
  • According to a U.K. trial, Eliquis (apixaban), widely prescribed for COVID-19, did not help patients recovering from moderate and severe COVID.
  • The drug used after discharge from the hospital does not lessen the chances for COVID-19 patients of readmission or improve survival.
  • The results were shared with the Financial Times.
  • Eliquis is indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in people with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat.
  • Apixaban is jointly commercialized by Pfizer Inc PFE and Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.
  • Researchers also found that a small number of cases caused serious harm. 
  • Around 29.1% of people given the drug ended up back in the hospital or died, compared with 30.8% receiving standard care. 
  • The 402-subject study showed no benefit from Apixaban regarding the number of days patients remained alive and out of the hospital 60 days after their initial discharge. 
  • The study will continue to test another drug called Atorvastatin, a widely used lipid-lowering drug, or "statin," that acts on other mechanisms of disease that are thought to be important in COVID.
  • Photo Via Company

