Cassava Sciences Shares Fall As Alzheimer's Candidate Worsens Patients With Moderate Disease

Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA announced topline Phase 2 results for simufilam, its oral drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease dementia.

announced topline Phase 2 results for simufilam, its oral drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease dementia. Study participants were administered open-label simufilam tablets 100mg twice daily for one year or more. Endpoints were measured at baseline (study entry) and month 12.

In the mild sub-group, ADAS-Cog (cognitive scale) scores improved, from 15.0 (±6.3) to 12.6 (±7.8)

In the moderate sub-group, ADAS-Cog scores worsened, from 25.7 (±9.2) to 30.1 (±13.1). Investors are probably reacting to this.

MMSE scores (cognitive impairment) changed from 21.5 (±3.6) - 20.2 (±6.4).

NPI10 scores (symptom Severity and Distress score) changed from 3.2 (±4.6) to 2.9 (±4.6).

Simufilam 100 mg twice daily was safe and well tolerated. There were no drug-related serious adverse events.

CSF biomarkers of disease pathology, t-tau, and p-tau181, decreased by 38% and 18%, respectively. CSF biomarkers of neurodegeneration, neurogranin, and neurofilament light chain decreased by 72% and 55%, respectively.

CSF biomarkers of neuroinflammation, sTREM2, and YKL-40, decreased by 65% and 44%.

Cassava Sciences is currently evaluating simufilam tablets for Alzheimer's disease dementia in two Phase 3 studies.

Most recently, FDA struck off Eli Lilly And Co's LLY donanemab for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease due to the limited number of patients. The agency asked for additional data.

donanemab for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease due to the limited number of patients. The agency asked for additional data. Price Action: SAVA shares are down 19.10% at $29.48 on the last check Tuesday.

