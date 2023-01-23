Agenus Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Durable Responses For Colorectal Cancer Candidate

by

announced clinical data from the MSS CRC (microsatellite stable colorectal cancer) 70 patient cohort of a Phase 1b study of botensilimab in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy-resistant tumors. The larger dataset continues to demonstrate that this combination offers superior efficacy and durability compared to what has been reported for the standard of care and other investigational therapies in third-line metastatic MSS CRC.

This data highlights the deep and durable responses achieved with botensilimab and balstilimab in advanced MSS CRC.

Overall response rate (ORR) of 23% and disease control rate (DCR) of 76% in an expanded cohort of 70 heavily pretreated patients.

69% of objective responses were ongoing at the data cut-off. Data 76% disease control rate (complete response + partial response + stable disease).

The data demonstrated a 12-month overall survival of 63%.

The company commenced Phase 2 trials of botensilimab/balstilimab in MSS CRC and other indications.

It plans to initiate a Phase 3 CRC trial in 2023.

The Phase 1b study trial achieved a 24% overall response rate, a 73% disease control rate, and 50% objective responses with greater than 50% tumor reduction.

Price Action: AGEN shares are down 4.63% at $2.58 on the last check Monday.

