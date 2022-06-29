Agenus Touts 'Unprecedented Activity' For Botensilimab/Balstilimab Combo In Colorectal Cancer

- Agenus Inc AGEN has announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.
- The data demonstrate that the combination offers strong durability and superior efficacy to what has been reported in separate trials for the standard of care and other investigational therapies.
- The trial achieved a 24% overall response rate, a 73% disease control rate (partial response + stable disease), and 50% objective responses with greater than 50% tumor reduction.
- Also Read: Agenus Posts Early Data For CTLA-4 Drug Candidate Across Tumor Types.
- 80% of objective responses are ongoing at data cut-off, and 30% of objective responses exceed one year.
- Objective responses in 5 patients with RAS mutations for a 24% overall response rate and 81% disease control rate in this population.
- Responses were observed in patients with metastases historically resistant to immunotherapy.
- Botensilimab was well tolerated, with no grade 4/5 treatment-related adverse events.
- Rates of gastrointestinal and skin toxicities were comparable to those reported with first-generation CTLA-4 inhibitors.
- Price Action: AGEN shares are up 8.70% at $2.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
