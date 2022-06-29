Agenus Touts 'Unprecedented Activity' For Botensilimab/Balstilimab Combo In Colorectal Cancer

by

Agenus Inc AGEN has announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.

has announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The data demonstrate that the combination offers strong durability and superior efficacy to what has been reported in separate trials for the standard of care and other investigational therapies.

The trial achieved a 24% overall response rate, a 73% disease control rate (partial response + stable disease), and 50% objective responses with greater than 50% tumor reduction.

Agenus Posts Early Data For CTLA-4 Drug Candidate Across Tumor Types. 80% of objective responses are ongoing at data cut-off, and 30% of objective responses exceed one year.

Objective responses in 5 patients with RAS mutations for a 24% overall response rate and 81% disease control rate in this population.

Responses were observed in patients with metastases historically resistant to immunotherapy.

Botensilimab was well tolerated, with no grade 4/5 treatment-related adverse events.

Rates of gastrointestinal and skin toxicities were comparable to those reported with first-generation CTLA-4 inhibitors.

Price Action: AGEN shares are up 8.70% at $2.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

