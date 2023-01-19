Jazz Pharma, Zymeworks Highlight 84% Overall Survival At 18 Months From Zanidatamab In Esophageal Cancer

- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ and Zymeworks Inc ZYME announced tolerability and efficacy results, including the first overall survival (OS) data, from a Phase 2 trial of zanidatamab plus chemotherapy, in first-line patients with HER2-expressing metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (mGEA).
- The preliminary results showed that the median OS had not yet been reached, with a median duration of study follow-up of 26.5 months.
- The 18-month overall survival rate was 84%.
- Treatment with zanidatamab resulted in a confirmed objective response rate of 79% and a disease control rate of 92%, with three patients achieving complete response among 38 response-evaluable patients.
- The median duration of response was 20.4 months, with a median progression-free survival of 12.5 months, with 17 patients having an ongoing response at the time of data cutoff.
- The regimen was manageable, tolerable, and consistent with the observed safety profiles reported for other standard combination regimens for patients with HER2-positive GEA.
- Zymeworks continues to enroll patients in the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial of zanidatamab plus chemotherapy plus or minus tislelizumab as a first-line treatment for HER2-expressing mGEA.
- Price Action: JAZZ shares are up 0.84% at $156.18, and ZYME shares are down 4.50% at $9.55 on the last check Thursday.
