Bayer Bolsters Its Position In Digital Medical Imaging With Acquisition Of UK-Based Firm

- Bayer AG BAYRY BAYZF has agreed to acquire Blackford Analysis Ltd, a British developer of artificial intelligence (AI) systems offering clinical application (ClinApp) ecosystem focused on imaging and analytics, to boost its radiology business.
- Bayer offers a comprehensive portfolio of contrast media for computed tomography (CT), X-Ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), devices.
- The company did not disclose the deal's financial terms.
- In 2021, Bayer's radiology business sales accounted for €1.8 billion.
- "Adding Blackford and its AI technology to our radiology portfolio secures Bayer an excellent position in the fastest growing segment within the overall global radiology industry," said Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management, Bayer AG, and President of Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division. "This acquisition complements our comprehensive radiology portfolio and nourishes our engagement to drive innovation in digital health."
- Blackford has a presence in the U.K. and the U.S.
- Blackford will continue to operate as an independent organization. The acquisition is expected to close later this year.
- The collaboration with Bayer has its roots in 2019 when Blackford was among the selected start-ups of Bayer's G4A Digital Health Partnerships Program that year.
