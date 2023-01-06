- Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE has decided to terminate the collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a Johnson & Johnson unit JNJ, on revised terms and conditions.
- The agreement has been terminated, and all collaboration activities will be wound down in the first quarter of 2023.
- "We are disappointed that we were not able to align with Janssen on their proposal for continuation of our collaboration," Fate CEO Scott Wolchko said.
- The company is reducing its headcount to approximately 220 employees. It will discontinue some of its natural killer cell programs in acute myeloid leukemia, B-cell lymphoma, and solid tumors.
- Fate Therapeutics ended the fourth quarter with approximately $475 million in cash, cash equivalents, and receivables. Based on its pipeline prioritization and expense reduction, the company expects a cash runway by 2025.
- The pact was initially signed in 2020, and Fate Therapeutics received $100 million in cash and stock and almost $3 billion in milestone payments.
- Price Action: FATE shares are down 62.80% at $4.10 on the last check Friday.
