ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Fate Therapeutics Ends Collaboration Deal With Janssen, Cuts Staff

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 6, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Fate Therapeutics Ends Collaboration Deal With Janssen, Cuts Staff
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE has decided to terminate the collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a Johnson & Johnson unit JNJ, on revised terms and conditions.
  • The agreement has been terminated, and all collaboration activities will be wound down in the first quarter of 2023. 
  • "We are disappointed that we were not able to align with Janssen on their proposal for continuation of our collaboration," Fate CEO Scott Wolchko said.
  •  The company is reducing its headcount to approximately 220 employees. It will discontinue some of its natural killer cell programs in acute myeloid leukemia, B-cell lymphoma, and solid tumors.
  • Fate Therapeutics ended the fourth quarter with approximately $475 million in cash, cash equivalents, and receivables. Based on its pipeline prioritization and expense reduction, the company expects a cash runway by 2025.
  • The pact was initially signed in 2020, and Fate Therapeutics received $100 million in cash and stock and almost $3 billion in milestone payments.
  • Price Action: FATE shares are down 62.80% at $4.10 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechLarge CapNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved